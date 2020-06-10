MG Slams Forward Pass Rule: "It's A Real Blight On Our Game"

In listing out The Good, The Bad and The Ugly from Round 4, MG pulled no punches when it came to the latter: The forward pass rule.

The issue was thrust into the spotlight following a controversial forward pass call against Manly that NRL head of football Graham Annesley later admitted had been incorrect.

The decision saw the Sea Eagles denied an 80th minute try in what looked to be a thrilling comeback against the Parramatta Eels.

Now, MG is pushing for the rule to be fixed, declaring it "a real on blight on our game".

And if you're wondering who filled in the "Good" and the "Bad" spots in MG's review, that would be Kalyn Ponga and the Canberra Raiders, respectively.

"Player of the round was by far Kalyn Ponga," MG said. "He is going to be one of the best players in our game for the next decade."

