MG Slams NRL Coaches Over Their Referee Comments Made This Weekend

Triple M's Mark Geyer has taken aim at NRL coaches John Morris & Ivan Cleary over their referee comments this weekend.

Cleary copped a $20,000 fine from the NRL after saying the referee "managed" the Raiders back into their contest on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, Morris was also extremely critical after a dropped ball from Parramatta's Blake Ferguson wasn't called.

But that shouldn't matter according to MG.

