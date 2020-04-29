MG Slams Punishments Handed Down To NRL Players Found Breaching Self-Isolation Rules

MG has reacted to the fines handed down to four NRL players found to be breaching self-isolation protocols, declaring "they've been slapped on the wrist with a feather."

Speaking on Tuesday's The Rush Hour with MG, the former Panther great slammed the behaviour of Josh Addo-Carr, Latrell Mitchell, Tyronne Roberts-Davis and Nathan Cleary before dismissing the fines as not enough of a deterrent.

"There is a staggering amount of self-entitlement amongst a lot of NRL players," MG said.

You can hear the full conversation, in which MG pleads with the code's players to "be better than that" if the NRL has any chance of getting the season back up and running by May 28, below.

