MG Slams The Broncos For Complaining About Kevin Walters' Spray After 47-Point Loss To The Eels

Triple M's Mark Geyer has slammed the Brisbane Broncos playing squad who have reportedly complained about copping a spray from coach Kevin Walters after they were trounced 53-6 on Thursday night.
MG weighed-in on the situation during Monday's edition of Triple M Breakfast.
