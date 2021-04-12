MG Slams The Cronulla Sharks Treatment Of John Morris

Triple M's Mark Geyer has slammed the Cronulla Sharks over their handling of the John Morris' future at the club. 

Considering the issues faced during his time at the club including salary cap dramas, MG believes the Morris deserves better. 

Former Sharks coach Shane Flanagan also defended Morris' tenure at the club revealing his disappointment with the way the situation has been handled; hear Flanagan's revealing chat below. 

