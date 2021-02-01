MG Slams The Dragons Over Their Handling Of Club Captain Cameron McInnes
Triple M’s Mark Geyer has come to the defence of Dragons club captain Cameron McInnes after reports emerged the club are attempting to move on the 27-year-old.
Speaking on Triple M’s The Rush Hour with MG on Monday night, Geyer slammed the Dragons for letting go “their best player.”
According to the Daily Telegraph on Tuesday morning, McInnes has signed a four-year deal with the Cronulla Sharks, beginning in 2022.
