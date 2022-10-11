MG Tees-Off Over The Kangaroos Squad Numbers For The Rugby League World Cup

Triple M's Mark Geyer has teed-off over the Kangaroos 'unique' squad numbers for the upcoming Rugby League World Cup in England.

The Australian team will wear numbers based on their experience at International level, with halfback Daly Cherry-Evans to wear the number 2 jersey and winger Josh Addo-Carr to wear the number 8.

MG is not impressed with the decision and has urged Australian officials to make a change before Sunday morning's opener against Fiji.

