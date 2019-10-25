MG Told A Ripping Yarn About Meeting Kevin Costner At Halftime Of A Test In 1990 In France

NRL legend and Triple M's own Mark Geyer played three Origins for NSW, three Tests for Australia, 180 first-grade games and won the 1991 NSWRL Premiership.

A storied career, but the highlight of his career could well be meeting Hollywood superstar Kevin Costner at halftime of an International Test in France during Australia's 1990 European tour.

MG joined Triple M's Kennedy Molloy on Friday and told this ripping yarn.

LISTEN HERE:

MG also previewed Australia's Test match against New Zealand; hear the full chat below.