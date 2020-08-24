MG Urges Embattled Broncos Coach Anthony Seibold To Not Take The $1-Million Payout

Triple M's Mark Geyer has made a huge call on Anthony Seibold's future as head coach of the Brisbane Broncos.

Reports on Sunday night from The Courier Mail suggest Seibold has been offered a $1-million payout to leave his post as Broncos coach, despite having another three years remaining in his contract.

MG urged Seibold to stick it out.

