Triple M’s Mark Geyer has urged Josh Addo-Carr to remain as a winger and not move to fullback.

This week ‘The Foxx’ declared he wanted to shift to fullback ahead of an imminent move back to a Sydney club, with the Wests Tigers currently leading the race to sign the NSW Blues representative.

But according to MG, Addo-Carr is a “born & bread flyer.”

