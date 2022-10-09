MG Urges The NRL To Help Out Wayne Bennett's Struggling Dolphins

Triple M's Mark Geyer has called on the NRL to do more for the struggling Dolphins after missing out on another marquee player.

QLD and Australian five-eighth Cameron Munster rejected a reported $5-Million dollar deal to remain at the Melbourne Storm.

Munster joined a long list of player who rejected the Dolphins which includes Kalyn Ponga and Brandon Smith.

MG called out the NRL on Monday's edition of Triple M Breakfast.

