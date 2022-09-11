MG Urges The Referees (& Bunker) To Put The Whistle Away After Sin-Bin Sunday Carnage

Triple M's Mark Geyer has urged NRL referees to "put the whistle" away after a sin-bin Sunday carnage between the Roosters & Rabbitohs in week one of the finals.

A record 7 sin-bins occurred during the Elimination Final on Sunday which stumped MG considering the decision to not suspend Taylan May until 2023, making it clear finals footy is worth a whole lot more.

