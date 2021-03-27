MG Was Baffled That Daniel Suluka-Fifita WASN'T Sent Off For Punching Jai Arrow

Triple M's Mark Geyer can't believe Daniel Suluka-Fifita wasn't sent off for punching Jai Arrow in the back of the head on Friday night.

Considering the buildup around Arrow's incident with Tedesco and the Roosters players wanting revenge AND the chat around concussion the decision to not send Fifita off was baffling according to MG.

“If that wasn’t a send off, I don’t know we are going to get a send off for this year," MG said on The Saturday Scrum.

LISTEN TO MG'S FULL COMMENTS:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!