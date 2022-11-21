MG Weighs In On A Sydney Club Reportedly Offering Jeremiah Nanai A Monster $4.2 Million Contract

Cowboys & Australian superstar back-rower Jeremiah Nanai could be on his way out of North Queensland. 

The Daily Telegraph reports a Sydney NRL club have offered the 19-year-old a monster $4.2 Million five year contract. 

Triple M's Mark Geyer weighed in on the situation on Tuesday's edition of Triple M Breakfast.

21 November 2022

