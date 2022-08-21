MG Weighs-In On Blowout Scores & If It's A Concern With Expanding The Competition
ON TRIPLE BREAKFAST
Triple M's Mark Geyer has weighed-in on the huge blowout scores from round 23 of the NRL.
466-points were scored across the eight games, the 7th most all time with six teams scoring at least 40-points in a game.
However, is this a concern with an expanding competition or have teams with nothing to play for waved the white flag?
MG shares his thoughts on Monday's edition of Triple M Breakfast.
