MG Weighs-In On Blowout Scores & If It's A Concern With Expanding The Competition

ON TRIPLE BREAKFAST

Article heading image for MG Weighs-In On Blowout Scores & If It's A Concern With Expanding The Competition

Triple M's Mark Geyer has weighed-in on the huge blowout scores from round 23 of the NRL.

466-points were scored across the eight games, the 7th most all time with six teams scoring at least 40-points in a game.

However, is this a concern with an expanding competition or have teams with nothing to play for waved the white flag?

MG shares his thoughts on Monday's edition of Triple M Breakfast.

LISTEN BELOW:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!

7 hours ago

Triple M NRL
Triple M Breakfast With MG Jess And Pagey
Listen Live!
Triple M NRL
Triple M Breakfast With MG Jess And Pagey
Triple M NRL
Triple M Breakfast With MG Jess And Pagey
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs