MG Weighs-In On Blowout Scores & If It's A Concern With Expanding The Competition

Triple M's Mark Geyer has weighed-in on the huge blowout scores from round 23 of the NRL.

466-points were scored across the eight games, the 7th most all time with six teams scoring at least 40-points in a game.

However, is this a concern with an expanding competition or have teams with nothing to play for waved the white flag?

MG shares his thoughts on Monday's edition of Triple M Breakfast.

LISTEN BELOW:

