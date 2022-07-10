MG Weighs-In On Brandon Smith's "Cheating Bastard" Referee Comments

Triple M's Mark Geyer has weighed-in on the comments made by Brandon Smith during the Storm's loss to the Sharks in Round 17. 

Smith was sin-binned and refereed straight to the judiciary for calling referee a "cheating bastard." 

It's been a hot topic over the weekend on Triple M Footy with Ryan Girdler coming out in support of Smith, calling the reported four game suspension a "massive overreaction." 

MG shared his thoughts on Monday's edition of Triple M Breakfast.

MG'S ROUND 17 NRL REVIEW & ORIGIN WRAP 

10 July 2022

