MG Weighs In On DCE & Tino Fa'asuamaleaui's Club Future As Bennett's Dolphins Cause Havoc Already

The Dolphins are still 17 months away from officially joining the NRL but Wayne Bennett is already causing havoc in the player market. 

Clubs are racing to extend the contracts of key players with Daly Cherry-Evans and Tino Fa'asuamaleaui the latest to attract interest from the new franchise. 

Triple M's Mark Geyer has weighed in on all the drama.

