After a breakout season with the Parramatta Eels, Isaiah Papali'i will depart the club after the end of the 2022 NRL season to join the Wests Tigers.

The 2021 Dally M Second-Rower of the year will take up a monster $1.8 Million deal over three years from 2023.

Triple M's Mark Geyer has weighed in on the news including what it means for both the Eels & Tigers.

