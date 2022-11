Triple M's Mark Geyer has weighed-in on the potential player swap deal between Jackson Hastings & David Klemmer.

The Daily Telegraph are reporting Hastings looks set to fill the void in the halves in the Hunter, while Klemmer has been in the sights of the Tigers since October.

MG shares his opinion on Monday's edition of Triple M Breakfast.

LISTEN BELOW:

