MG Weighs In On Kalyn Ponga’s Long Lunch With Dolphins Coach Wayne Bennett

ON TRIPLE M FOOTY

Article heading image for MG Weighs In On Kalyn Ponga’s Long Lunch With Dolphins Coach Wayne Bennett

Triple M's Mark Geyer has weighed-in on Kalyn Ponga's 'secret' long lunch with Dolphins coach Wayne Bennett. 

According to Triple M's Ben Dobbin, at the request of Ponga, the Knights captain met with the Dolphins coach in Sydney to discuss his club future. 

Geyer shared his thoughts on MG's Rugby League Rundown podcast.

LISTEN HERE:

MG also revealed the positional switch Josh Addo-Carr should make, shared his round 5 tips and also revealed only five clubs can realistically win the 2022 Premiership; hear the full podcast below!

6 April 2022

Triple M NRL
MGs Rugby League Rundown
Listen Live!
Triple M NRL
MGs Rugby League Rundown
Triple M NRL
MGs Rugby League Rundown
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs