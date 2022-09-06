MG Weighs-In On Latrell Mitchell's "Booing" Comments After Roosters Clash

Rabbitohs star Latrell Mitchell was disappointed with the treatment he copped from Roosters fans last Friday night.

"Booing once or twice (is fine), or when I'm kicking goals, definitely. But every run? It was disappointing," Mitchell told the media on Tuesday.

As someone who was booed almost every where he played, Triple M's Mark Geyer shared his thoughts on the situation on Wednesday morning.

LISTEN BELOW:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!