Tom Trbojevic 2022 NRL season looks to be over, with the reigning Dally M Medallist to undergo shoulder surgery this week.

With their most important player out, is that Manly's Premiership chances gone as well?

Triple M's Mark Geyer weighed-in on the situation.

