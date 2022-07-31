MG Weighs-In On Nathan Cleary's Five-Game Suspension For Spear Tackle On Dylan Brown

Triple M's Mark Geyer has weighed-in on the decision to suspend Panthers captain Nathan Cleary for the rest of the regular season. 

Cleary was sent-off in Penrith's loss to the Parramatta Eels on Friday night for a spear tackle on Dylan Brown and was subsequently handed a five-match suspension. 

MG told Triple M Breakfast on Monday, Cleary's punishment may provided a silver lining for the Panthers.

