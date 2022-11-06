MG Weighs-In On Potential "Rebel League" Following Standoff Between RLPA & The NRL

ON TRIPLE M BREAKFAST

Article heading image for MG Weighs-In On Potential "Rebel League" Following Standoff Between RLPA & The NRL

Getty Images

The Rugby League Player's Association (RLPA) & NRL CEO Andrew Abdo are at a standoff over club funding. 

Abdo & ARLC Chairman Peter V'landys have cancelled their trip to England for the Rugby League World Cup final after talks of a breakaway rebel league intensified over the weekend.

Having been part of the Super League that tore the game apart in the 90's Triple M's Mark Geyer weighed-in on the issue on Monday.

6 November 2022

