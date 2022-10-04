- NRL NewsMG Weighs-In On Ryan Matterson's "Bizarre" Punishment Decision For Grand Final Crusher Tackle
MG Weighs-In On Ryan Matterson's "Bizarre" Punishment Decision For Grand Final Crusher Tackle
Triple M's Mark Geyer has weighed-in on Ryan Matterson's decision to cop a three game suspension over a fine for a crusher tackle in last Sunday's NRL Grand Final.
MG was baffled by the decision on Wednesday's edition of Triple M Breakfast.
