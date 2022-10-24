MG Weighs-In On Shane Flanagan Signing With The Manly Sea Eagles

The changes at the Manly Sea Eagles continue with Premiership winning coach Shane Flanagan set to join the club's coaching staff. 

Anthony Seibold is all but confirmed to take on the head coaching role at Manly with Flanagan & former Titans assistant coach Jim Dymock to join the club. 

Triple M's Mark Geyer weighed-in on the changes on Tuesday's edition of Triple M Breakfast.

