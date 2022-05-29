MG Weighs In On The Axing Of Josh Addo-Carr & Jake Trbojevic From The Blues Squad

Triple M's Mark Geyer has weighed-in on Brad Fittler's NSW Blues squad for Game 1 of the 2022.

Mainstays Josh Addo-Carr & Jake Trbojevic were the big omissions from Freddy's squad BUT it's the inclusion of 18-year-old Joseph Suaalii and Knights prop Jacob Saifiti that has raised some eyebrows.

Not MG though.

LISTEN HERE:

