MG Weighs In On The Axing Of Josh Addo-Carr & Jake Trbojevic From The Blues Squad
ON TRIPLE M BREAKFAST
Getty Images/Triple M
Triple M's Mark Geyer has weighed-in on Brad Fittler's NSW Blues squad for Game 1 of the 2022.
Mainstays Josh Addo-Carr & Jake Trbojevic were the big omissions from Freddy's squad BUT it's the inclusion of 18-year-old Joseph Suaalii and Knights prop Jacob Saifiti that has raised some eyebrows.
Not MG though.
LISTEN HERE:
