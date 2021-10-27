MG Weighs In On The Contract Drama At The Panthers & Eels

Triple M's Mark Geyer has weighed in on the contract drama at the Panthers & Eels ahead of November 1.

The Panthers are at risk of losing Api Koroisau who is set to test the open market, while, Eels captain Clint Gutherson and the club are struggling to agree on the length of their new deal.

Geyer told The Rush Hour on Wednesday the Eels must hold out in giving Gutherson a four-year deal.

