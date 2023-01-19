MG Weighs-In On The Drama Between The NRL & RLPA

ON MICK & MG IN THE MORNING

Article heading image for MG Weighs-In On The Drama Between The NRL & RLPA

GETTY IMAGES

Triple M's Mark Geyer has weighed-in on the drama brewing between the Rugby League Players Association & the NRL. 

The two have at loggerheads over the new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) with the threat of a player strike now a real possibility.

MG shared his thoughts on Friday's edition of Mick & MG In The Morning.

LISTEN BELOW:

Mick & MG In The Morning weekdays from 6am on Sydney's Triple M or grab the show podcast every day on the LiSTNR app!

 

19 January 2023

Triple M NRL
Mick And MG In The Morning
Listen Live!
Triple M NRL
Mick And MG In The Morning
Triple M NRL
Mick And MG In The Morning
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs