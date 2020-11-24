MG Weighs In On The Drama Brewing At The Cronulla Sharks

The Cronulla Sharks find themselves on the brink of disaster with reports suggesting coach John Morris has lost the dressing room.

The Daily Telegraph's Phil Rothfield reported on Monday, Morris has fallen out with senior players including Andrew Fifita and Matt Moylan over their futures at the club.

Speaking on Triple M's Rush Hour with MG, Mark Geyer weighed in on the drama brewing in shire.

LISTEN HERE:

"I think it’s a bit unfair (on Morris)," Geyer said.

"He may have been thrust into the job a little bit soon but John's got them to the finals two-years in-a-row.

“He’s inherited a roster that’s not his and as a coach you want total autonomy.

"It’s very hard for a coach, who’s coaching in first grade, and doesn’t have the team he wants."

