MG Weighs In On The Media Scrutiny Surrounding Latrell Mitchell
Getty Images
Triple M's Mark Geyer has told The Rush Hour with MG rugby league can't afford to lose Latrell Mitchell following the media scrutiny the 22-year-old has copped, following his first day back at training.
After a passionate Wayne Bennett slammed the media for their constant criticism of Mitchell, calling it the "most bias thing I have ever seen in my coaching career," MG decided to weigh-in.
Check out Dobbo's explosive interview, in its entirety, with Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett below.