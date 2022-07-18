MG Weighs In On The Rumours Brad Arthur Could Depart The Eels

Triple M's Mark Geyer has weighed in on the rumours Brad Arthur could depart the Eels at the end of the season.

According to Channel Nine's Danny Weidler, Arthur's management have reportedly sounded out rival Sydney clubs offering the current Parramatta head coach's services for next season.

MG shared his thoughts on Triple M Breakfast on Tuesday.

