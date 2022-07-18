MG Weighs In On The Rumours Brad Arthur Could Depart The Eels

ON TRIPLE M BREAKFAST

Article heading image for MG Weighs In On The Rumours Brad Arthur Could Depart The Eels

Getty Images

Triple M's Mark Geyer has weighed in on the rumours Brad Arthur could depart the Eels at the end of the season. 

According to Channel Nine's Danny Weidler, Arthur's management have reportedly sounded out rival Sydney clubs offering the current Parramatta head coach's services for next season.

MG shared his thoughts on Triple M Breakfast on Tuesday.

LISTEN HERE:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!

 

18 July 2022

Triple M NRL
Triple M Breakfast With MG Jess And Pagey
Listen Live!
Triple M NRL
Triple M Breakfast With MG Jess And Pagey
Triple M NRL
Triple M Breakfast With MG Jess And Pagey
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs