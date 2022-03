Triple M's Mark Geyer has weighed in on the Wests Tigers poker machine story, the latest drama involving the club.

Two Tigers players were seen playing the poker machines at an establishment in Newcastle the night before their side's 26-4 loss to the Knights on Sunday.

Speaking on Triple M Breakfast, MG shared his thoughts on the story.

LISTEN HERE:

MG's NRL WRAP | Is Ivan Cleary Playing Mind Games With The Knights?