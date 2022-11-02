MG Weighs-In On The Wests Tigers Signing John Bateman

ON TRIPLE M BREAKFAST

Article heading image for MG Weighs-In On The Wests Tigers Signing John Bateman

Getty Images

Tigers coaching duo Tim Sheens and Benji Marshall are showing their intent to turn the Tigers fortunes around, luring English forward John Bateman back to the NRL. 

Bateman looks set to join the Tigers from English Super League club Wigan, with either David Klemmer or Tyson Frizell next on the agenda. 

Triple M's Mark Geyer & Daily Telegraph's David Riccio weighed-in on the news on Thursday's edition of Triple M Breakfast.

LISTEN BELOW:

David Riccio also revealed the four clubs in the mix to sign 'free agent' David Fifita; hear the full chat below.

18 hours ago

Triple M NRL
Triple M Breakfast With MG Jess And Pagey
Wests Tigers
Listen Live!
Triple M NRL
Triple M Breakfast With MG Jess And Pagey
Wests Tigers
Triple M NRL
Triple M Breakfast With MG Jess And Pagey
Wests Tigers
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs