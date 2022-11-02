MG Weighs-In On The Wests Tigers Signing John Bateman

Tigers coaching duo Tim Sheens and Benji Marshall are showing their intent to turn the Tigers fortunes around, luring English forward John Bateman back to the NRL.

Bateman looks set to join the Tigers from English Super League club Wigan, with either David Klemmer or Tyson Frizell next on the agenda.

Triple M's Mark Geyer & Daily Telegraph's David Riccio weighed-in on the news on Thursday's edition of Triple M Breakfast.

