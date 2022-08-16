MG Weighs-In On Where The NRL Grand Final Should Be Played

Despite being only 7 weeks away, the 2022 NRL Grand Final venue is still yet to be decided. 

The NRL and both the NSW & QLD Governments are still locked in talks but according to reports Suncorp Stadium is currently the front runner to host rugby league's showpiece event. 

Triple M's Mark Geyer weighed-in the decision on Wednesday's edition of Triple M Breakfast.

