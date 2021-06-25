Miami Beach Building Collapse Leaves One Person Dead and 99 Missing

One person is dead and 99 are missing after the dramatic collapse of a Miami apartment block.

The 12-storey beach side complex in Florida city crumpled to the ground on Thursday night, local time, around 1:30am sparking a huge rescue operation.

One woman has been confirmed dead and two others critically injured, with an unknown number of residents presumed to be asleep in their beds at the time unaccounted for.

Florida Governor Ron Desantis said how it happened remains a mystery

"I know that they are going to have engineers looking at this to try to identify what happened and what was the problematic occurrence " - Ron Desantis

In the meantime, US President Joe Biden has offered Federal support.

