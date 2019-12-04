Miami Tavern Got A Stylish Revamp & We're Ready To Have A Beer!

Guess what?! The Miami has had a revamp! But not just any revamp, a super stylish coastal revamp which will you will get to see from this Friday, December 6!

The venue will be re-opening this week after closing its doors in June this year. Being already famous for their delicious food, cold drinks & great atmosphere, we're sure there won't be any trouble getting people through the doors! But there might be trouble getting us out because it looks TOO GOOD!

The fit-out will have you spoilt for choice, with a restaurant, café and deck and wraparound views where you can check out the neighbouring Miami Hill and the Coolangatta skyline! What a time to be alive.

The Miami also has an impressive gaming room, featuring 45 of the latest machines, including Dragon Links, Lightning Link and Dragon Cash! There will also be the completely overhauled sports bar and TAB - with more than 22 fresh brews on tap & a HUGE selection of other bevs!

Additional car parking has also been factored in to the renovation, with a selection of rooftop spaces to allow easy access for customers, which is something to cheer about!

Wanna check it out? You can find the The Miami located at 2043-2047 Gold Coast Highway, Miami (bordered by Kelly Ave and The Esplanade)