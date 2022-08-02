Michael Chammas: "The NRL Are Filthy"

Sydney Morning Herald Senior Sports Reporter Michael Chammas has told The Rush Hour with Gus, Jude & Wendell that the NRL are very serious about their threats of moving the NRL Grand Final away from Sydney.



Claims of broken promises between the NSW Government and the NRL surrounding upgrades of suburban grounds throughout Sydney have caused a stir within the rugby league community.

“The NRL were under the impression that the [NSW] Government would pledge $700-800m into suburban grounds – they’re set to pull that money and the NRL are filthy.”

