Michael Gudinski - Aussie Music Legend - Vents To Mick And Jane About This Unprecedented Crisis

Aussie music legend Michael Gudinksi got suitably loose with Mick and Jane when he called in to vent about how the Coronavirus crisis is absolutely crippling the local music industry.

When asked about what has and has not been cancelled, Gudinski had a one word answer. "Everything"!

These are unprecedented times and for a self-proclaimed optimist like Gudinski, it's tough to find a silver lining.

The chat with Mick and Jane, in full, might just provide some fun filled moments in what is a dark time for our music industry.

