Michael Jordan's The Last Dance Doco Gives You An All-Access Pass To His Career

If you're a basketball fan, then you're going to want to get a load of this! If you're not, you probably will be after this.

The Last Dance has made its debut on Netflix and the crowd went bloody wild. The doco is all about charting the rise of the 1990's Chicago Bulls, led by none other than Michael Jordan, who is one of the most notable dynasties in sports history and to some, the GOAT.

Sports fans are glued to the tele and it's a great time to be in self-isolation when viewing gold like this hits our screens! Especially when it shows a tonne of behind-the-scenes footage for the first time as we're shown all the highs and lows of the 1997-98 NBA championship season.

Here's the trailer:

The series also includes some pretty familiar faces in piece-to-camera interviews, like former US Presidents, Barack Obama & Bill Clinton. One of the funniest moments has to be when they label Barack Obama as a 'Former Chicago Resident'.

The series is 10 episodes long and 2 eps will be dropped on Netflix each week.

