Michael Long Hints At Cyril Rioli's Return To Footy

Essendon legend Michael Long joined the Friday Huddle earlier tonight and sent the team into a frenzy when he dropped a line about his nephew Cyril Rioli.

Long said that Cyril has been training and left the door open to him returning to the field.

The team couldn't quite believe what they heard and backed over the audio to make sure.

LISTEN HERE:

Rioli retired during the 2018 season and is currently 31 years old.

Might be a long shot that he returns to AFL level, but this is the strongest indication yet.

Catch the full interview with Michael Long here!

