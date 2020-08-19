Michael Long Weighs In On The Copyright Issue Keeping The Aboriginal Flag Off Footy Grounds During Indigenous Round

Essendon legend Michael Long weighed in on the copyright issue that’s keeping the Aboriginal Flag off grounds during this weekend’s Indigenous round.

LISTEN HERE:

“It is quite a sad state of affairs that, y’know, these people are holding the AFL to ransom,” Long said on Roo & Ditts for Breakfast.

“We know the great work the AFL has done, and this has been happening for 15 years with the Indigenous Round… I’ve spoken to Nicky Winmar yesterday and others, and obviously know the disappointment.”

The flag won’t be painted on the centre circle of grounds this year due to copyright issues arising from a clothing company called WAM owning the rights to the flag.

Long said it was incredibly disappointing for the Indigenous community.

“This is the people’s flag,” he said.

“Like anyone’s flag, it’s part of the Australian landscape.

“If there’s anything sacred, like the Australian flag which we all love, as well as the Aboriginal and Torrest Strait Islander flags… I know there’s some community people who are really, really disappointed.”

