Michael Vaughan Says Australia Should Not Drop Glenn Maxwell For The World Cup Semi-Final

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan says Australia shouldn’t drop Glenn Maxwell for the World Cup semi-final.

“He’s not had a great tournament, he’s been bounced out a few times, but he’s a matchwinner,” Vaughan said on The Winter Breakfast with Brig and Howie.

“He could arrive tomorrow and just make the difference.”

Maxwell has been mooted as an out for Matthew Wade ahead of tonight’s semi-final, while Pete Handscomb has been confirmed as an inclusion for injured Usman Khawaja.

Vaughan also spoke about last night’s shock World Cup game, the upcoming Ashes and more.

