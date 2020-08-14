Michael Voss Compares The Port Trio To Black, Power & Brown!

Port Adelaide assistant coach Michael Voss joined the Friday Huddle ahead of tonight's clash with Geelong.

During his pre-game chat, Voss made a bold comparison of three Port youngster to three of his champion teammates at the Brisbane Lions.

Vossy compared the highly touted Xavier Duursma, Zak Butters & Connor Rozee to three of the all-time greats in Simon Black, Luke Power & Jonathan Brown at a similar stage of their careers.

Voss said that the attitude and inquisitive nature of the Port Adelaide trio reminded him of the way that the Brisbane champions entered the AFL back in 1998.

"I don't like tipping it on the guys, but I'm probably about to," Voss said.

"I liken them to three guys that walked into the Brisbane Lions in 98/99 - Simon Black, Luke Power & Jonathan Brown.

"They were young men who were extremely competitive, they'd hassle you no end to try and get better and they're just outstanding people.

"And that's what these three are. They provide a lot of spark and a lot of energy."

