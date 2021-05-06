Michael Zerafa Vows To "Retire" If Paul Gallen Wins His Next Fight Against Justis Huni

ON THE RUSH HOUR WITH MG

Article heading image for Michael Zerafa Vows To "Retire" If Paul Gallen Wins His Next Fight Against Justis Huni

Michael Zerafa & Tim Tszyu will finally meet in the centre of the ring in July in a winner take all battle, years in the making. 

Zerafa joined The Rush Hour with MG & Liam following his fight announcement and was asked about being labelled a "YouTube Boxer" by his opponent, which led to a conversation about Paul Gallen. 

And Zerafa made a stunning vow IF Gallen manages to win his next fight. 

LISTEN HERE:

Catch the full interview with Michael "Pretty Boy" Zerafa tonight on The Rush Hour with MG & Liam live from 6pm on Sydney's 104.9 Triple M or via the LiSTNR App! 

6 May 2021

Triple M NRL
Boxing
Listen Live!
Triple M NRL
Boxing
Triple M NRL
Boxing
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs