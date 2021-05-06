Michael Zerafa Vows To "Retire" If Paul Gallen Wins His Next Fight Against Justis Huni
ON THE RUSH HOUR WITH MG
Michael Zerafa & Tim Tszyu will finally meet in the centre of the ring in July in a winner take all battle, years in the making.
Zerafa joined The Rush Hour with MG & Liam following his fight announcement and was asked about being labelled a "YouTube Boxer" by his opponent, which led to a conversation about Paul Gallen.
And Zerafa made a stunning vow IF Gallen manages to win his next fight.
