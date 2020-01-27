- National NewsMichelle Bridges Has Reportedly Been Caught Drink Driving With Her Five-Year-Old In The Car
Michelle Bridges Has Reportedly Been Caught Drink Driving With Her Five-Year-Old In The Car
Yesterday morning
Getty Images
Celebrity personal trainer Michelle Bridges was reportedly caught drink driving yesterday morning in the eastern suburbs of Sydney.
Bridges, of The Biggest Loser fame, was taken to Waverley Police Station after failing the initial breath test.
Upon arriving at the station, Bridges blew 0.086 on the follow-up breath test.
Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!