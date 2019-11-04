Mick Admits That The Last Gift Scott Darlow Brought Him Hilariously Backfired

It's always a pleasure when Scott Darlow drops by the Triple M studios, and not just because he usually has a gift or two for Mick and Jane.

This time, Scott managed to combine Mick's "two greatest loves" with a present that will definitely drive Jane crazy in about, oh, three seconds?

But Scott's visit also gave Mick the chance to tell him exactly what happened to the last gift he brought him.

Listen below:

Before the gift-giving, Scott spoke beautifully about his new track Forgotten Australia, explaining how he and Eskimo Joe's Kav Temperley came to write it.

Hear Scott's full chat with Mick and Jane below.

Now there’s even more Triple M stations that rock on DAB+ radio and download our app from iTunes or Google Play and get MMM Aussie, MMM Country, MMM Classic Rock, MMM Greatest Hits, and now MMM Hard N Heavy.