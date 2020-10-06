Mick Fleetwood Has Joined TikTok To Honour The Cranberry Juice Drinking Skater Boy

Proving he's the coolest dude in rock, Fleetwood Mac has joined the social media platform TikTok to honour the cranberry juice loving Fleetwood Mac fan.

Last week Fleetwood Mac climbed the streaming charts after a video went viral on TikTok, of a dude living his best life, guzzling cranberry juice, skating along listening to and singing along to the Fleetwood Mac hit Dreams.

Now, THE Mick Fleetwood has honoured the chill TikTok user by replicating this video, skating in the street, drinking "Ocean Spray" and singing along to Dreams, giving the original video creator who uses the name 420doggface208 saying; "Dreams and cranberry just hits different".

Watch:



No doubt The Mac will keep topping the charts after this move.

Of course, the music world is in lockdown at the moment but we can still go back in time and reminisce on the magic of the Mac.

LISTEN: