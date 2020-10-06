Mick Fleetwood Has Joined TikTok To Honour The Cranberry Juice Drinking Skater Boy

WATCH

Article heading image for Mick Fleetwood Has Joined TikTok To Honour The Cranberry Juice Drinking Skater Boy

Image: Mick Fleetwood, TikTok

Proving he's the coolest dude in rock, Fleetwood Mac has joined the social media platform TikTok to honour the cranberry juice loving Fleetwood Mac fan.

Last week Fleetwood Mac climbed the streaming charts after a video went viral on TikTok, of a dude living his best life, guzzling cranberry juice, skating along listening to and singing along to the Fleetwood Mac hit Dreams.

Now, THE Mick Fleetwood has honoured the chill TikTok user by replicating this video, skating in the street, drinking "Ocean Spray" and singing along to Dreams, giving the original video creator who uses the name 420doggface208 saying; "Dreams and cranberry just hits different".

Watch:

Post

No doubt The Mac will keep topping the charts after this move.

Of course, the music world is in lockdown at the moment but we can still go back in time and reminisce on the magic of the Mac.

LISTEN:

 

 

Get The Mix App - Subscribe To Clairsy, Matt and Kymba | iTunes | Android

Cassie Walker

6 October 2020

Article by:

Cassie Walker

Mick Fleetwood
Triple M Rock
Triple M Rock News
Listen Live!
Mick Fleetwood
Triple M Rock
Triple M Rock News
Mick Fleetwood
Triple M Rock
Triple M Rock News
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs