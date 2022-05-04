Mick Jagger & David Bowie Caught NUDE In Bed Together

In 1990 Angela Bowie went on the Joan Rivers show to reveal that she had once walked in on her ex-husband David Bowie, and Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger NUDE in bed together. Having signed a gag order after the divorce, Angie was prevented from talking about the incident for 10 years.

4 May 2022

