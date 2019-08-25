Mick Lindsay Reveals His Biggest EVER Australian Tour

Performing at a multitude of sold out events over previous years and known for his full band sound at festivals and events, Mick Lindsay will bring an intimate vibe, mixed with his own distinctive flavour and undeniable honey twang to his phenomenal solo acoustic set.

With the success of his latest single ‘Drink About You’, Mick continues to remind us why he is one of Australia’s top recording artists to watch. This was Mick’s first release in over 2 years and this catchy punch-drunk love song has been solid in the charts since release and has been well received across Australia and the USA.

If you think ‘Drink About You’ was a jab, get ready to feel the right cross of ‘If You’re Sleeping’ scheduled for release on August 30, inline with the start of his national tour.

Mick Lindsay Tour Dates: (First release)

30/08/2019 Gunnadah Gunnedah Services Club 19/10/2019 Brisbane Johnny Ringos

31/08/2019 Tamworth Moonshiners Bar 20/10/2019 Gold Coast Parkwood Tavern

6/09/2019 Muswellbrook Muswellbrook RSL 24/10/2019 Plainland Porters Plainland Hotel

7/09/2019 Dubbo Dubbo RSL 26/10/2019 Toowoomba Highfields Tavern

13/09/2019 Strathalbyn Lakes Challenge 31/10/2019 Dalby Criterion Hotel

14/09/2019 Longreach Outback Food & Wine Fest 1/11/2019 Roma The Queens Arms Hotel

16/09/2019 Parachilna Paririe Hotel 2/11/2019 Emerald Emerald Star Hotel

19/09/2019 Adelaide The Gov 3/11/2019 Ilfracombe Wellshot Hotel

20/09/2019 Ballarat The George Hotel 8/11/2019 Longreach Longreach RSL

22/09/2019 Colac Piano Bar 9/11/2019 Mt Isa Mt Isa Irish Club

25/09/2019 Geelong Piano Bar 10/11/2019 Hughenden Great Western Hotel

27/09/2019 Melbourne Newport Bowls Club 14/11/2019 Townsville Dalrymple Hotel

3/10/2019 Canberra The Basement 15/11/2019 Cairns Edge Hill Tavern

11/10/2019 Kingaroy Commercial Hotel 16/11/2019 Home Hill Commercial Hotel

12/10/2019 Biloela VDM Festival 21/11/2019 Mackay Mt Pleasant Tavern

13/10/2019 Rockhampton Allenstown Tavern 22/11/2019 Gladstone Harvey Road Tavern

18/10/2019 Sunshine Coast Caloundra Hotel 23/11/2019 Hervey Bay Bay Central Tavern

Tickets available: www.micklindsay.com